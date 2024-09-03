Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $184,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.