Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,423,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 9,986,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
CSCCF stock opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.68.
About Capstone Copper
