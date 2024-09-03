Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.86. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -45.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

