Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

