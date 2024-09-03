Centrifuge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $630,152.05 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $630,152.05 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 552,244,142 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

