Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

NYSE LNG opened at $185.26 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

