Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

