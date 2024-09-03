China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,857,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 4,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,714.4 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRGGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.