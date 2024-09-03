China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,857,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 4,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,714.4 days.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.