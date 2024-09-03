Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $143.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.
CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 19.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
