Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $510.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.78. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

