Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

IUSG opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

