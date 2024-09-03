Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,612 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.