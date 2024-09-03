Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.