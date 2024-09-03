Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

