Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,071 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,938. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.