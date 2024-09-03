Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

