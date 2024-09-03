Claro Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $640.26 and its 200-day moving average is $633.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
