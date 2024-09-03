Claro Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.