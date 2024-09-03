Claro Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.