Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.