Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Target by 98.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.4% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

