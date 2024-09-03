Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PH stock opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.86 and its 200 day moving average is $541.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.