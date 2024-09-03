Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,967 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $22,628,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

