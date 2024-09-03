Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

