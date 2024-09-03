Claro Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SAP stock opened at $219.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $221.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

