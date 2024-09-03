Claro Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

