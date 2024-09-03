Claro Advisors LLC Sells 5,643 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

