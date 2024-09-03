Claro Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $59.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

