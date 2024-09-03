Claro Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $353.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

