Claro Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 902,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

