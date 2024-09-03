Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

