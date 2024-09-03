Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

