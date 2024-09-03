Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

