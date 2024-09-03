Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBEY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Commercial International Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

