Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

