Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

