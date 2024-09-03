Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.82 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

