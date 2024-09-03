Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,936 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

