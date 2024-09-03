Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,406 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

