Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,618 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $165.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

