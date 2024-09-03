Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $571.67 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $571.67 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Get Conflux alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,066.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00542828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00111570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00291727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00073137 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,038,845,533 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,842,658 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,038,768,070.62 with 4,338,768,055.8 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13273103 USD and is up 9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $27,969,640.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.