Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,497,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.7% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,438,000 after buying an additional 683,946 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

