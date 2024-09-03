CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,192 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

