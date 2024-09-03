Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $237.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

