Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 601 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

