Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 11,711 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.