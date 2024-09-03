Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 202 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

