Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

