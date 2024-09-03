Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,949,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 98,049 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,215,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 74,571 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

