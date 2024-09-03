Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $333.83 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

